VHS students auction livestock at Sumter Fair

As the AgriScience Academy grows at The Villages High School, so does the number of students showing livestock they raised for the Sumter County Fair.
“They learn responsibility and time management,” said agriscience teacher Scott Woythalerabout students who raise livestock to show and sell at the fair. “They were lucky enough to be able to auction their animals off.” Some surrounding counties are not able to have their fairs, he said.
Students keep detailed records of all their expenses to raise their livestock so they can see the price per pound that will be their break-even point, he said.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.