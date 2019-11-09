VHS strolls into next round of the playoffs

The Villages High School football team wrote victory No. 100 into program history on Friday night. And the Buffalo used the biggest exclamation point they could find. VHS clobbered Cypress Creek (Temple Terrace) in the Class 4A-Region 2 quarterfinals, thrashing its way to a 42-7 victory — tying the largest margin for a postseason win in school history — at The H.G. Morse Range. The Buffalo found the end zone on their first two plays from scrimmage — en route to scoring touchdowns on each of their first six possessions — to advance into the second round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year.
“All the credit goes to our players and coaches over all these years, because everybody involved had a part in this,” said Richard Pettus, the only head coach the Buffalo have ever known. “It’s taken us 17 years to get here and to look back where we were then — and to see how far we’ve come — it’s absolutely unbelievable.
