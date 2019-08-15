VHS set to hit field for preseason game

For most of The Villages High School football team, tonight’s Fall Classic exhibition tilt with Taylor (Pierson) is merely a dress rehearsal. It’s a full-on mock of the routines and gameday preparations that the Buffalo can expect next week, when they open their 2019 regular-season campaign on Aug. 23 at Lake Weir.But for the VHS offensive line — and its five new starters — the matchup against a live opponent comes as a jarring preseason exam. “I think each week is going to be a test, but especially this early on,” said Buffalo head coach Richard Pettus, who kicks off his 18th season at the helm. “We know it’s going to be a work-in-progress to get the line to where we need it to be, but I feel like they’re just about where they should be right now. They’re ready to get out there and hit somebody else.”
