VHS musical group has rewarding trip

The Villages High School’s Chamber Singers have new techniques, greater personal responsibility and closer bonds after a five-day bus trip to a choral festival in Pennsylvania. “It’s galvanizing in all the right ways,” VHS choral director Mark Lehnowsky said about the bus trip to the African American Music Festival Concert. “It brings them together. It gives them new perspectives.” The trip also took 30 students of the 36 in the Chamber Singers to Lehnowsky’s college alma mater, Penn State, and to sing with and meet with students at the high school he attended, Northwest Area High School in Shickshinny, Pennsylvania. The VHS Music Boosters covered most of the expenses, keeping the cost to $150 per student for the five-day trip, said parent Terra Machande, who helped chaperone on the trip. “A lot of the kids couldn’t have afforded this,” she said.
