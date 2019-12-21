VHS duo set to play in All-Star classic

Richard Pettus has seen his share of Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Football Classic games. And yet, despite 26 years of service and membership within the FACA under his belt, the head coach of The Villages High School football team will proudly witness a first today at The H.G. Morse Range.
The Buffalo will be represented by two players in the prestigious North-versus-South matchup for the first time in program history, as seniors Mac Harris and Brandon Gielow will both suit up for the North squad in the 65th annual installment of the exhibition. “To have two players in this game, I think it just speaks volumes of both of their abilities and our entire program,” Pettus said. “I’m really proud of them for all their hard work and everything they’ve done to get to this point in their careers. They’ve put the time and work in, and they’ve really bought in to what we try to accomplish here, as well.”
