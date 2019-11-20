VHS dance team in Macy’s holiday parade

Ten senior members of The Villages High School’s Golden Girls dance team will take part in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Taking part are, front from left, Mikayla Harris, Ellie Callahan and Savannah Townsend. In the center, from the left, Sydney Richason-Bugg and Jennifer Hamilton. In the back row, from left, Kristina Baldeschwieler, April Carr, Megan Kennard and Lauren Rice.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

When you sit down to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade next week, be on the lookout for some local faces. Ten seniors on the Villages High School Golden Girls spirit squad will perform in the New York City parade, which will be broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 28 on NBC. Known as the Big City Dancers, the girls will wear white uniforms embroidered with a neon green “M” and perform a choreographed cheer to a mix of the song “Category Is ... ” by RuPaul. “They’re excited to not only experience NYC for the first time, but to be part of the long-running tradition of the parade,” said Debbie Kennard, fundraiser organizer for the group. After almost a year of fundraising through chance drawings, car washes and sponsors, the girls are very close to reaching their $30,000 goal to make the trip possible, Kennard said. 

The group is still raising money until Friday to go to New York, and anyone who wishes to donate can drop off or mail cash or a check to The Villages High School at 251 Buffalo Trail, The Villages, FL, 32162.

