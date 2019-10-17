Vehicle for prayer

An old tradition has returned to St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages.
The church near Spanish Springs Town Square is bringing back the popular Blessing of the Golf Carts event Saturday following a long hiatus.
“Over the last several years, we’ve been asked if St. George will do a Blessing of the Golf Carts again,” said LaVerne Collins, of St. George Episcopal. “We bless dogs, cats, homes, boats, schools, hospitals, fields and flocks. Why not golf carts?”
The Rev. John Kelly, rector for St. George Episcopal, said he was inspired to revive the Blessing of the Golf Carts from another blessing ceremony.
