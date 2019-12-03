Varela and family perform holiday concert at The Sharon

While people bundled up in scarves and Santa hats prepared for Spanish Springs’ Classic Christmas Tree Lighting Festival, festivities ensued inside The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
The darkened stage came alive with twinkling lights and the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra as tenor Fernando Varela opened his holiday-themed “Believe” concert with “Ave Maria.”
And Varela didn’t come alone. He brought along his wife, Susan Williams, and 9-year-old son, Zeke.
As projections of falling snow and a video screen animated with Christmas trees and candles set the mood behind them, Varela and his family performed a series of Christmas songs such “What Child is This,” “Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Walking in a Winter Wonderland.”
