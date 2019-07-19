Upscale informality

One of the most prominent restaurateurs in The Villages is opening a new restaurant Monday.
Fred Karimipour — who also owns and operates Bluefin Grill & Bar, Scooples Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant, and operates four country club restaurants (Belle Glade, Bonifay, Evans Prairie and Orange Blossom Hills) — is launching the Chop House at 11 a.m. Monday.
His newest establishment, located at 1045 Old Camp Road in Lake Sumter Landing, defies traditional definition. For all the pictures of steak featured prominently on Chop House’s social media and website, it will offer seafood, vegetarian and vegan options, too.
