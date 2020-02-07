Up, up and away: Balloon festival begins today, continues through Sunday at Polo Club

Prepare to take flight at The Villages Balloon Festival. Hot air balloon flights, tethered rides and balloon glows are the highlight of the event at The Villages Polo Club, which also features entertainment, a kids zone and a variety of arts and crafts vendors. The festival runs from 2 to 9 p.m. today and 7 to 9 a.m. and 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, with a final mass ascension at 7 a.m. Sunday, which is open only to those with a wristband from the previous day. Andrea Zadrozny, office administrator for The Villages Entertainment, said attendees look forward to the tethered balloon rides. “People love them as it allows them to see The Villages from a different viewpoint,” she said. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for those 11 to 17 years old; children 10 and younger are free. They are available at thevillagesentertainment.com and at any Villages Box Office location, as well as at the gate the day of the event.
