Underwater photographer dives deep into ocean’s issues

Brian Skerry spends a majority of his time in the middle of the ocean. Sometimes he photographs fluffy white harp seal pups, other times he lures mako sharks to his lens with AC/DC music.
But as an underwater photographer for National Geographic, Skerry’s goal is to bring awareness to the ocean’s problems with his images.
Skerry brought his program, “Ocean Soul,” to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center Monday as part of the venue’s National Geographic Series.
“Everybody ready to go for a swim?” Skerry said at the beginning of the program, which was filled with videos and images from his assignments.
