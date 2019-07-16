Undersea treasure

Shellfish gold lies beneath the Gulf of Mexico.
And Villagers are among the prospectors hunting the treasure.
Florida’s bay scallop season started this month in Levy, Citrus and Hernando counties, an area many Villagers go to for scalloping via Crystal River. The season is open through Sept. 24.
This Friday, the same day members of The Villages Scuba Club go on their annual scalloping trip in Crystal River, a 10-day scallop season begins in Pasco County.
Right now, the season appears to be slower than usual, said Capt. Steve Fussell, a fishing guide in Crystal River who many Villagers, including the Scuba Club, sail with on scalloping trips.
