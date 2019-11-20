Uncover the treasure

Some Villagers are interested in what is just below the Earth’s surface.
If you, too, have the urge to dig, learn some history and have fun doing it, The Villages Metal Detecting Club welcomes you.
The club, which has about 60 members, plans hunts and special activities in addition to its monthly meetings, said Dennis Evans, co-president of the club. Members use their metal detectors individually and on group hunts.
“We have a wide variety of members, with some doing metal detecting from four to 30 years,” said Evans, of the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores.
Evans likes to go metal detecting along the beach, while other members enjoy more historical hunts or helping people find lost items.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.