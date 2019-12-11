Ukulele on the square attracts large crowd

Doc Uphold had never held a ukulele in his life before Tuesday. He figured joining about 300 others at Ukulele on the Square on Lake Sumter Landing Market Square to learn and play Christmas tunes was as good a time as any to give the instrument a shot. It’s only in its third year, but Ukulele Players Club leader Dennis McLean had the event down to a science. Mentors showed up early to greet guests, hand them a ukulele and explain a few tips and tricks before the official start at 9 a.m. McLean, of the Village of Collier, was impressed with the sound system, which was all set up before he arrived and ready for the two singers and bass player he invited to assist with the music. The bass player was there to keep the pulse.
“Otherwise we tend to speed up and get too fast and sound like the Chipmunks,” McLean said.
