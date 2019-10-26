Two local churches get ready to sing at upcoming concert

A pair of area churches are asking locals to come to their sanctuaries and sing this weekend. New Covenant United Methodist Church will hold a Hymn Sing concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Christian Life Center of its Summerhill Campus. “We try and do the Hymn Sing three or four times a year at New Covenant,” said Jo Jones, communications manager for New Covenant UMC. “The event is open to everyone regardless of denomination.”
