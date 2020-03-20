Twins Share more than birthday, anniversary

Like most twins, Jeannine Allard and Jackie Dufresne have spent their lives sharing with each other.
The shared birthday fell into their laps. But as adults they shared a wedding day, and then eventually something even more critical — a kidney.
Jeannine and Jackie will each be celebrating their wedding anniversary on April 4. Fifty years ago, Jeannine and Jackie each walked down the aisle to the men of their dreams — who both happened to be named Roger.
“It’s always been special to share a birthday and a wedding anniversary with my sister,” said Jeannine, a snowbird who goes between Rhode Island and the Village of Marsh Bend. “My sister has lived in The Villages for about the last 14 years, so we normally don’t get to celebrate our anniversary together. Instead we wait until she comes back to Rhode Island, as we know we both have our individual families.”
