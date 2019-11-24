Twenty-nine honored on flightless mission

Twenty-nine veterans took the trip of a lifetime to Washington D.C., through Villages Honor Flight on Saturday without having to leave The Villages.
Villages Honor Flight held its 14th flightless mission, the 49th mission overall, which included veterans from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps who served during World War II, the Koream and Vietnam wars and other periods of service.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
