Tutors for kids to hold kickoff meeting

A month into the school year, students and teachers may be back in the swing of things, but now is the time for community members to think about the ongoing help that is needed. Heading into its 11th year, Tutors for Kids is looking for more tutors to join the volunteer organization. Residents and nonresidents interested in tutoring are invited to join the organization’s members at a meeting to kick off the new school year 3 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Miona Recreation Center. Attendees will learn about the organization and the 12 schools it supports in Sumter, Lake and Marion counties. “We encourage people to come together, share ideas and get reenergized for the year ahead of us,” said Rhonda Casey, vice chairwoman of the board of directors for the organization.
