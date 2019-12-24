Tropical Smoothie Cafe hosts grand opening

More than 50 people waited early in the morning Friday, some in their lawn chairs, for Tropical Smoothie Cafe to open at 7 a.m.
The eatery was offering free smoothies for a year to the first 60 people who ordered something. Upon ordering, those customers received a punch card they could use to get a free smoothie of their choice each week for the next year at the new location.
The promotion was to celebrate the grand opening of the cafe on Friday.
Throughout the day, the eatery hosted more promotions and offered samples of sandwiches, wraps and smoothies in multiple flavors.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.