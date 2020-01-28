A lot has changed in The Villages over the last 20 years, but one constant was seeing Lloyd Walker behind the wheel of a Villages trolley.
Walker, of the Village of Bridgeport at Creekside Landing, drove his final trolley tour on Thursday.
After letting all his passengers disembark, friends greeted him with balloons and champagne at the Sales and Information Office in Spanish Springs Town Square.
Walker was the longest serving driver with about 20 years of experience introducing people to the growing community via the guided trolley tours. Walker remembers meeting people from all walks of life.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
