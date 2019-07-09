Trains, fans interact in latest incarnation

The Villages Model Train Show started off with a roar. Several new modules made their debut during the Camp Villages show Monday at Savannah Center, especially a land called Ferris’ Dino World. With the press of a few buttons, people brought some of the creatures to life, including a large Tyrannosaurus rex charging out of a cave. It took five members of The Village Model Train Club to bring the section to life. This was part of an O-scale train display that stretched from one end of the banquet room to the other. Each module had multiple buttons for people to activate various animated bits. Jim Rutherford, who helped to run the two main locomotives on the display, contributed a module farther down the line featuring a lighthouse. “To see the looks on their faces, it’s all incredible,” said Rutherford, of the Village of Hadley. “It makes all the work well worth it when they hit that button.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.