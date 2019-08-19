Train club conducts popular show

A chugging noise echoed from one room in Savannah Center to the next.
The Model Railroad Club’s Summer Train Expo ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday with train displays running in the Scarlett O’Hara Theater and more than 30 vendors selling train parts, apparel and other merchandise. The parking lot was almost full by 9:15 a.m. Saturday as carloads of people stood in line for tickets to the model train expo.
Gale Zitnik, a vendor with Zitnik Trains, a retail store in Pinellas Park, said said her interest in model trains stems from her husband’s decadeslong passion for them. The pair have run their store together for four years, and they’ve been attending an average of two expos every month.
