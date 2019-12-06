Toys for Tots, others revving up support

Toys for Tots may be in its third month, but it’s entering its busiest period and volunteers are working around the clock. However, everyone stopped what they were doing and came outside when a police-escorted caravan of more than 40 Corvettes of the Village Vettes Corvette Club, 30 motorcycles from The Village Nomads and the American Legion Riders, and a large box truck pulled into the parking lot of the old Phillips showroom at 3320 U.S. Highway 27/441 in Fruitland Park at noon on Wednesday. The Corvette club delivered nearly 1,600 toys and a monetary donation of $20,050 to the Colonel Phillip C. DeLong Detachment 1267 of the Marine Corps League’s 2019 Toys for Tots Lake and Sumter Counties toy drive. The Village Nomads and the American Legion Riders also brought toy donations on the backs of their motorcycles.
