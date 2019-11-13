Total body workout takes over square

Christine Wildemuth said temperatures were hovering in the 30s in her former hometown Tuesday, but she was enjoying the warmth of the sun, ready to break a sweat outside at Lake Sumter Landing Square Market. The second in a series of nine monthly square events through June, The Villages Recreation and Parks Department hosted One Hour Total Body Workout on Tuesday morning for 150 fitness enthusiasts, armed with yoga mats, weights and water bottles. Wildemuth, of the Village of Amelia, moved from New Jersey three weeks ago. She’s tried pickleball, water aerobics, and now, One Hour Total Body Workout, a kind of exercise class. “If I do well, I’m hoping to join the indoor class,” she said.
The song “Moves Like Jagger” played as Wanda Mills started the large group off with a warm-up before moving onto a cardiovascular workout.
“Get your heart rate up,” she encouraged. “It’s a muscle. It’s your most important muscle.”
