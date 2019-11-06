Tops in Florida

The Villages Daily Sun took home 47 awards over the weekend at the annual Florida Press Club Excellence in Journalism Competition, the most total awards of any newspaper in the state. It also led the state in first-place honors with 19 for both newsgathering and visual journalism. The recognition included clean sweeps of the following categories among newspapers with the largest circulation: front page design, features page design, photo essay, features photography, portrait photography, sports action photography and sports writing. “We’re gratified to see the efforts of our hard-working community journalists honored at this level,” said Executive Editor Bonita Burton. “But the continued confidence of our readers is our greatest reward.” The Daily Sun is now the third-largest newspaper in the state, behind only the Tampa Bay Times and South Florida Sun Sentinel, which won three and seven FPC awards, respectively.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
