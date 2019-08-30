Time to celebrate tons of school spirit

Today is the big day college fan clubs have been waiting for: the day they hear who collected the most food for the College Colors Food Drive. Winning teams will be announced at the event, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spanish Springs Town Square. The group photo of the crowd is scheduled for 7 p.m. Participation this year has been phenomenal, according to Chelsea McLain, marketing and magazine manager of The Villages Media Group and coordinator of the drive. “I can’t wait to announce the winners, but the real winners are the recipients of all the donated food,” she said. College clubs can set up their tents in designated areas after 8 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Make sure that tents are properly weighted. The drive is sponsored by Bealls and provided by The Villages Daily Sun.
