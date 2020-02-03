Tickets still available for Taste of The Villages

The annual Taste of The Villages is many things to many people.
For local restaurants, it’s a way to showcase their best dishes. For those with no health insurance, it’s an answered prayer.
Eighteen local restaurants will come together from 4:30 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for the 11th annual Taste of The Villages at Savannah Center. Tickets for the event are $75 and are available at cflcc.org/taste-of-the-villages. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Lazarus Free Medical Clinic, a program of Catholic Charities of Central Florida.
The Wildwood clinic, in partnership with San Pedro de Jesus Maldonado Mission, provides quality medical care and preventive health education to disadvantaged migrant workers and working poor families of Lake, Sumter and Marion counties. More than 1,000 patients receive medical attention each year.
