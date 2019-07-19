Tickets still available For Saturday’s Brooklyn Bridge Concerts

The Brooklyn Bridge is coming to The Villages. The band, that is. The group, originally Johnny Maestro & the Brooklyn Bridge, formed in 1968 and is known for hits like “Worst That Could Happen,” “Blessed Is the Rain” and “Welcome Me Love.”
The group has performed at venues like Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall and alongside legendary artists like Billy Joel, The Beach Boys and Tony Bennett.
The group will perform at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at Savannah Center with local favorite Rocky and the Rollers as the opening act.
Although Maestro passed away in 2010, the band still has three original members including bass guitarist Jimmy Rosica, vocalist Les Cauchi and saxophonist Joe Ruvio.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.