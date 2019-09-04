Tickets for Simon and Garfunkel on sale next week

It’s an immersive mix of concert, theater and history, but it’s all about Simon and Garfunkel.
“The Simon and Garfunkel Story,” an internationally acclaimed show about Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel and the making of their careers and music, will stop by The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center for shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
Tickets go on sale at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 and can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location. Tickets range from $40 to $75.
“This show has developed beautifully and become something wonderful,” said Taylor Bloom, who portrays Paul Simon in the show. “Audiences can expect to hear their favorite Simon and Garfunkel songs, and even the most devoted fans will come away learning something new they didn’t know before.”
