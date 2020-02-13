Ticketing options for entertainment evolve

The Villages Entertainment is going the extra mile so patrons don’t have to. To make entertainment offerings more accessible to all residents, the department has added new services to enhance convenience. The Villages Entertainment will soon launch a new ticket kiosk system to make it easier for patrons to purchase and print tickets. And in November, patrons got the option to take a shuttle from Brownwood to shows at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Spanish Springs Town Square. There also have been updates to thevillagesentertainment.com to enhance visitors’ experiences, and digital tickets and other upgrades are in the works, said Brian Russo, director of entertainment. “We’ve found our patrons are becoming more and more diverse in the way they get their information, especially for entertainment,” Russo said. “We want to make sure we’re not only keeping up, but staying ahead.”
