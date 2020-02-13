Ticketing options for entertainment evolve

In November, The Sharon launched a shuttle system that picks up patrons in Brownwood and brings them to and from shows at The Sharon. Shuttle round trips are $17 and can be purchased with show tickets. The shuttle picks up passengers at the Brownwood Depot two hours before the show starts and leaves from behind The Sharon 20 minutes after the show ends.

 Max Gersh, Daily Sun

The Villages Entertainment is going the extra mile so patrons don’t have to. To make entertainment offerings more accessible to all residents, the department has added new services to enhance convenience. The Villages Entertainment will soon launch a new ticket kiosk system to make it easier for patrons to purchase and print tickets. And in November, patrons got the option to take a shuttle from Brownwood to shows at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Spanish Springs Town Square. There also have been updates to thevillagesentertainment.com to enhance visitors’ experiences, and digital tickets and other upgrades are in the works, said Brian Russo, director of entertainment. “We’ve found our patrons are becoming more and more diverse in the way they get their information, especially for entertainment,” Russo said. “We want to make sure we’re not only keeping up, but staying ahead.”

Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.