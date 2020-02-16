Three Tenors + One Plus Music Scholarships

From left, Fanyong Du, Dawn DiNome, Christopher Macchio and Devin Eatmon perform “O Sole Mio” together during “Three Tenors + One: A Tribute to Luciano Pavarotti” on Saturday afternoon at The Sharon. The event raised money for Opera Club of The Villages scholarships.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

As four incredibly strong, clear voices reached goosebump-level C notes on Saturday, The Sharon filled with wild applause.

Occasionally interacting with the crowd, master of ceremonies Elise Curran, then introduced artists, Dawn DiNome, Fanyong Du, Devin Eatmon  and Christopher Macchio as they stepped onstage for individual numbers or group performances.

When accompanist Bill Doherty took a seat at the piano, “Three Tenors + One, A Tribute To Luciano Pavarotti” was officially underway.

“The music is just wonderful,” said Jill Proctor, of Village of Liberty Park, who attended the matinee concert with her neighbor, Kay Saunders.

 

