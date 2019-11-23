Third time’s truly a charm for Ward

Two years ago, John Ward had the shortest stay as he made his debut in The Villages Pro Shootout. “I hit a poor tee shot on the first tee and was out,” Hacienda Hills Country Club’s head PGA professional recalled in Friday’s fading light. “Then the second time I played, I got to No. 3 and three-putted it to go out. So I’d never gotten past three. I guess the third time’s a charm.” The coveted championship belt takes up residence at Hacienda Hills this weekend after Ward outlasted a pair of two-time champions in Mark Verkey (Palmer Legends) and Dan Machande (Mallory Hill) on the final two holes of the Survivor-style event at Havana CC. All 12 head professionals in The Villages begin the competition, with the high score on each hole eliminated from play. If a tiebreaker is needed, the high scorers settle it in a putt-off or chip-off.
Friday’s last two holes came down to putt-offs. Machande went out at the eighth hole of Havana’s Kilimanjaro layout when he gunned a long, curling putt past Ward’s attempt.
