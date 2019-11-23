Third time’s truly a charm for Ward

John Ward, of Hacienda Hills Country Club, raises the championship belt after his win in the 12th annual The Villages Pro Shootout at Havana Country Club on Friday.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Two years ago, John Ward had the shortest stay as he made his debut in The Villages Pro Shootout. “I hit a poor tee shot on the first tee and was out,” Hacienda Hills Country Club’s head PGA professional recalled in Friday’s fading light. “Then the second time I played, I got to No. 3 and three-putted it to go out. So I’d never gotten past three. I guess the third time’s a charm.” The coveted championship belt takes up residence at Hacienda Hills this weekend after Ward outlasted a pair of two-time champions in Mark Verkey (Palmer Legends) and Dan Machande (Mallory Hill) on the final two holes of the Survivor-style event at Havana CC. All 12 head professionals in The Villages begin the competition, with the high score on each hole eliminated from play. If a tiebreaker is needed, the high scorers settle it in a putt-off or chip-off.

Friday’s last two holes came down to putt-offs. Machande went out at the eighth hole of Havana’s Kilimanjaro layout when he gunned a long, curling putt past Ward’s attempt.

Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.