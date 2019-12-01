Therapy dog comforts those in need, visits hospice patients

He may not have a medical degree or wear scrubs, but a toy Manchester terrier named Todd is an integral part of rest and recovery at Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care. The 2-year-old therapy dog periodically makes visits with his owner, Charrel Shumanis. The tiny dog sits on his baby blanket in patients’ laps to comfort and bring joy to patients and their families, and help others have a speedy recovery.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.