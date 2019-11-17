Therapy dog blesses every traveling circus

Before the Dynamic Dog Club’s traveling circus can begin, Mickey Mouse needs to say his prayer. The furry little performer bows his head, places his paws on his prayer stool, and then the show can go on. For the last three years, the 11-year-old Yorkshire terrier has dressed up and performed tricks along with seven or eight other dogs to raise money for Patriot Service Dogs, a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to veterans.
