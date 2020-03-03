Theater group to present Neil Simon’s ‘California Suite’

Members of Lake Miona Theatre Group have been hard at work in preparation for their performances of Neil Simon’s “California Suite” at 7 p.m. April 3 and 2 and 7 p.m. April 5 at Lake Miona Recreation Center.
“California Suite” includes three comedic scenes all set in The Beverly Hills Hotel. In one scene, a famous British actress and her husband experience the pressures of winning a “Best Actress” award on the night of The Oscars.
In the next scene, a befuddled man wakes up with a strange woman in his bed just as his wife is about to arrive for the weekend.
In the final scene, a group of friends from Chicago are at the end of a two-week vacation, and their patience is running thin, which causes a tennis match to go awry.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.