Theater group to present Neil Simon’s ‘California Suite’

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.