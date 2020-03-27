Theater group’s leaders utilize educational roots

Judy Prior and Barb Pearson have put their careers as educators to good use in The Villages Theater Company.
Prior, who is president of the group, and Pearson, who is vice president, were high school teachers: Prior in chemistry, and Pearson in U.S. history and government.
“It’s being organized, thinking ahead,” said Pearson, of the Village of Chatham. “You’re always showing up ahead of time. Working on a play is like a compacted school year. When you’re done, you have a finished product, and you say, ‘Ah, what’s next?’”
“We like to be busy and creative,” said Prior, of the Village of Belle Aire. “We don’t like sitting around and
doing nothing.”
Pearson joined the company in 2014, became a member of the board in 2016, then became vice president the following year. Pearson also has become the theater company’s “prop mayor,” taking charge of all props the group uses for its plays.
