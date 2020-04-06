The Villages scores another national ranking

The Villages outpaced all U.S. metropolitan markets last year in per capita single-family building permits, according to a Daily Sun review of recently released Census Bureau data. Of 2,928 permits issued in 2019, The Villages MSA and Sumter County ranked first with 227 permits per 10,000 residents. The Villages eclipsed the following MSAs that made the Top 10 list: St. George, Utah, 161; Austin-Round Rock, Texas, 148; Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, 147, Boise City, Idaho, 146, Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, South and North Carolina, 134; Auburn-Opelika, Alabama, 128;
Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, 127; and Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas and Missouri, 125.
