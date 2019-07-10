The Villages SC goes for a division crown

The Villages SC takes the field tonight for the last of what it has referred to as
14 finals this season — and this one means more than any of the others. The Villages (8-1-4) needs just one point from tonight’s home match against Daytona SC (6-2-4) to clinch the Southeast Division championship. A win or a draw would send the Buffalo through to the Southern Conference playoffs for a chance to defend their 2018 title. “We’re the favorites to win,” Eduardo Gomes said through a translator. “We’re in the lead right now. We’re the ones to beat and we’re playing at home which makes us comfortable and we’ve just got to do the job.”
