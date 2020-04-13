The Villages property values continue upward

Single-family property values in The Villages metropolitan statistical area took a huge leap upward in February, CoreLogic announced in its latest home price index. Not only did the property values rise 6.1%, but the region’s home price index beat Florida’s increase of 3.9%, and the nation’s increase of 4.1%. The sale value of single-family homes also increased during February in The Villages of Sumter County. The median price of a single-family home during February in that section of The Villages was $279,100, a year-over-year increase of 3.4%, according to data provided by the Sumter County Property Appraiser’s Office.
