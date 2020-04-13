The Villages property values continue upward

The Villages logo adorns the Chitty Chatty Bridge, a key link in the multimodal connectivity network for the developing neighborhoods south of State Road 44 and east of Morse Boulevard. It links those neighborhoods to Lake Deaton Plaza and points northward.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Single-family property values in The Villages metropolitan statistical area took a huge leap upward in February, CoreLogic announced in its latest home price index. Not only did the property values rise 6.1%, but the region’s home price index beat Florida’s increase of 3.9%, and the nation’s increase of 4.1%. The sale value of single-family homes also increased during February in The Villages of Sumter County. The median price of a single-family home during February in that section of The Villages was $279,100, a year-over-year increase of 3.4%, according to data provided by the Sumter County Property Appraiser’s Office.

