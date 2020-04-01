The Villages Golf Championships officially postponed indefinitely

Add The Villages Golf Championships to the list of events put on indefinite hold by the COVID-19 threat.
Set to tee off in two weeks across three venues, the Championships were officially postponed Tuesday in the aftermath of social distancing protocols being extended through the end of April. All entries will be refunded and signups will begin anew when a new date can be scheduled.
“It’s so open-ended, there’s really no point in pursuing (a new date),” said Ken Roshaven, golf services administrator for The Villages Golf & Tennis.
“We don’t want to have to reschedule and reschedule. Until we get some definitive answers out there, we’ll just postpone it and at some point we’ll circle back.”
Everyone who entered will be contacted in the coming days by the country club where they signed up to discuss refund options.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.