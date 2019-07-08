The Temptations will take you back to early days of Motown

They’re coming to tempt you with hits such as “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “My Girl,” “Get Ready,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)” and more. The Temptations Revue featuring Nate Evans will return to Savannah Center for shows at 5 and 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets range from $29 to $40 and can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
Although Evans is not an original member of The Temptations, he worked with some of the founding members.
He was in The Impressions for 19 years before leaving the group to become a solo act.
