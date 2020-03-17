The Sophisticated Gents of Florida find their joy in community service

The Sophisticated Gents of Florida and community service go hand in hand.
The organization held its first “Adopt-a-Road” cleanup of the year on March 9. Cleanups take place quarterly and the adopted road consists of a stretch of County Road 42, from the First Baptist Church at The Villages at 16523 SE 76th Chatham Ave., to U.S. Highway 301.
“Community Service gets our name out there,” said event coordinator Ted Bristol, of the Village of Lake Deaton. “We enjoy doing things that can help our community.”
The “Adopt-a-Road” program is a volunteer litter prevention program for Florida’s county roads.
It serves as an extension of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway Program.
