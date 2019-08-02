‘The Shawshank Redemption’ extra recalls time on set

Al Cortelezzi was an extra in one of the most celebrated movies of all time. The Village of Polo Ridge resident appeared in eight scenes in “The Shawshank Redemption,” which celebrates its 25th anniversary in October. The film, based on a novel by Stephen King, was up for seven Academy awards in 1995.
He had the opportunity to appear in a ninth scene that took place in the shower, but he was told in advance that on-screen nudity was a possibility.
“I wasn’t going to take that chance,” he said.
In one of the scenes he said yes to, he remembers joining throngs of other extras acting as prisoners to greet the frightened main character Andy Dufresne, played by Tim Robbins, when he arrives at the prison.
