The orchestra is king at Savannah Center

Savannah Center swelled with a big sound and strange magic Thursday night during concerts performed by The Orchestra, a band created by former members of Electric Light Orchestra and ELO Part II. The band was joined by a live string section, making for a very musically satisfying show.
Denny Link and Evie Koch, of Harbor Hills Country Club, saw the band perform last time they came to Savannah Center in January 2018, and enjoyed the show so much that this time around, they got front row seats.
“I like the orchestra effect and the idea that there are some actual ELO members in the group,” Link said.
“It’s authentic,” Koch agreed.
The band has two former members of Electric Light Orchestra: orchestral keyboardist Louis Clark and violinist Mik Kaminski. The rest of the members were in ELO Part II, which was active in the ‘90s.
