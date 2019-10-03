The nuns are coming back to entertain the Savannah

The Villages’ favorite group of sisters is coming back to the Savannah Center stage, this time equipped with blond wigs atop their habits.
Presented by SMASH Productions, “Nunset Boulevard” is one of the nine shows in the “Nunsense” series, from which the resident theater group has already performed “Nunsense” and “Nuncrackers.”
In “Nunset Boulevard,” the sisters are thrilled by an invitation to perform at the Hollywood Bowl, until they get there and realize the venue isn’t the Hollywood Bowl they expected, but merely a bowling alley.
The show is chock-full of music, comedy and references to golden-age Hollywood.
