The Modern Gentlemen are back in The Villages

The Modern Gentlemen returned to The Villages on Friday to deliver a lively show at Savannah Center. The quartet, made up of Landon Beard, Todd Fournier, and brothers Brian and Brandon Brigham, previously came to The Villages singing alongside Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The four men all have a love of doo-wop and put their own spin on old favorites.
