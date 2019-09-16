The Lettermen return to Savannah Center on Friday

The Lettermen always have sung music from The Great American Songbook. Their hits were typically remakes of classic songs with a beautiful three-part harmony. To this day, the band is keeping the music alive.
The internationally acclaimed vocal group will perform at 5 and 8 p.m. Friday at Savannah Center. Tickets range from $29 to $41 and can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com.
The group is known for hits including “Mr. Lonely,” “Sealed With a Kiss,” “Goin’ Out of My Head,” “The Way You Look Tonight” and more.
Bobby Poynton, one of the three vocalists in the group, said audience members can expect to hear all of the hits and some new music, as well.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.