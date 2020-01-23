The legend of Engelbert Humperdinck continues

Nostalgia filled the air Tuesday night at Engelbert Humperdinck’s performance at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Backed by keyboards, drums, guitars and backup singers, the legendary singer known for lavish stage performances and sweet love ballads didn’t disappoint.
Recreation Plantation resident Marge Harman had seen Humperdinck a few decades back and took the opportunity to see him again on what she thought might be his last tour.
“I just love his music,” Harman said. “He has such a beautiful, strong voice. It’s amazing.”
