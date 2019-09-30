The Diamonds aim to shine at Savannah Center concert

They’ve been inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and the Doo-Wop Hall of Fame. They’ve had three gold records and appeared 33 times on American Bandstand.
And at 7 p.m. on Friday, they will hit the Savannah Center Stage.
Although no original members remain in the group, The Diamonds are still on the road more than 100 days a year and have five different shows: a Diamonds concert, a show in salute to American Bandstand, a Christmas show, a Broadway revue and a jukebox show.
Gary Owens has been performing with the Diamonds since 1973 and is the group’s longest-standing member. The other members are Adam Marino, Michael Lawrence and Jeff Dolan, according to the group’s official website.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.