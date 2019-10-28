Tennis, anyone?

Players don’t have to stick with just one type of tennis in The Villages.
Beach tennis, platform tennis, masters tennis and regulation tennis each have their devotees.
The variations are all good for people who played regulation tennis when they were younger and now can’t or don’t want to run around the full-size court, players said. The options are located throughout the community.
Beach tennis can be played on either or both of two new sand courts at Riverbend Recreation Center. SeaBreeze and Chula Vista recreation centers each have a court, beach tennis instructor Debbie Cormier said.
